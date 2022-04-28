Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to report $205.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.90. 43,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,303. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 51.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

