Zacks: Analysts Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flux Power by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 22,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,174. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.