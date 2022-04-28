Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

HUBB traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $198.18. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,757. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

