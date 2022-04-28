Zacks: Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,800. Latch has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

