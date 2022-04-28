Zacks: Analysts Expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Post $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Ternium reported earnings of $5.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ternium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ternium by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ternium by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Ternium by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TX opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

