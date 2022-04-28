Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.65 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.25 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. 373,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

