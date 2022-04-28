Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $14.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $14.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $57.46. 17,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $66.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

