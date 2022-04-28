Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 1,976,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,885. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.