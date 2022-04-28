Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.43 Million

Brokerages expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce $485.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $490.00 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 859,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.