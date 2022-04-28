Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 741,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,313. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

