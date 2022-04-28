Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,528,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

