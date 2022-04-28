Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.