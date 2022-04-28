Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 741,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,362. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $691.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

