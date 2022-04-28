Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genprex.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).
Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,422. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
