Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 1,786,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 68.08.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

