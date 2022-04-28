Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 226,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.