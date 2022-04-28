Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report sales of $118.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.75 million to $119.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $104.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $483.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.