Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Sell

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

