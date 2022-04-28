Zacks Investment Research Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.73 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 897,597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 374,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

