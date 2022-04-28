Zacks Investment Research Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.73 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
