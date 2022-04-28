Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

GSBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

