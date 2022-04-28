Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $312,970.18 and $20,519.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07366786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00055833 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.