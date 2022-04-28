Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION):

4/26/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/26/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

4/12/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00.

4/4/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

3/17/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.99. 1,902,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

