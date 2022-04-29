$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 1,004,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

