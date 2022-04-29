-$0.09 EPS Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TCRT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,868. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

