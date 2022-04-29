-$0.09 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 708.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 4,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,804. The company has a market cap of $593.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

