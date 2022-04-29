-$0.25 EPS Expected for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 137,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

