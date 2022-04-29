$0.41 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.