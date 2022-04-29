-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 463,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.