-$0.66 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 889,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 27,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,847. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

