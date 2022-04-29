$0.71 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

RMAX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,944. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

