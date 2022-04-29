$1.57 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.