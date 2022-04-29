$1.80 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

