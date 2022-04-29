1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 17,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $677.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $7,520,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

