10,576 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.