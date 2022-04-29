$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report $108.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $641.75 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 38,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,973. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $10,129,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

