$12.96 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,223. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 695.70 and a beta of 1.40.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

