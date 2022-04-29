$12.96 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) to report sales of $12.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,223. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 695.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.