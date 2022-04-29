$135.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to post $135.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,763. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

