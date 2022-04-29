15,408 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 15,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

