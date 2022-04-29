16,627 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $132,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KT by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of KT by 125.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 245,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,106,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. 23,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,180. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

