1,709 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.83. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,987. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

