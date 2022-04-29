19,596 Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NASDAQ EMIF opened at $22.13 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.
