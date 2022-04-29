1,961 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. 52,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,492. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

