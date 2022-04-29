1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.