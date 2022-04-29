1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

SRCE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 67,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 33.48%. Analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

