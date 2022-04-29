$2.21 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to post $2.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 million to $2.22 million. Curis reported sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.90 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 5,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,516. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

