-$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.47. 12,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $963.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

