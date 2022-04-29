-$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.47. 12,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $963.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.