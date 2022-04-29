$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $158,583,000. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 38,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,481. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

