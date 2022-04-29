$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $16.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 52.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,642. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

