$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $16.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.
In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 52.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,642. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
