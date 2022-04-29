20,714 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 5,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

