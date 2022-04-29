$27.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.28 million and the highest is $28.65 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FGBI remained flat at $$22.88 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

